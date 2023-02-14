Women's Premier League schedule out, here's all you need to know about dates, squads, venue, opening match

Follow us on Image Source : WPL/TWITTER WPL schedule

The Women's Premier League is set to kick-start on the 4th of March after the conclusion of a successful auction on Monday. BCCI, on Wednesday, released a statement regarding the entire schedule of the much-awaited tournament. In its first season, the WPL will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

Here's everything you need to know about the schedule of WPL

What are the five teams that will face each other in the WPL?

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz.

Who will play the opening match?

The WPL will begin with a high-voltage match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Where are the WPL matches scheduled to be played?

All the matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

When is the final of the WPL scheduled?

The final will be played on the 26th of March at the Brabourne Stadium.

How many total matches will be played in the tournament?

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, a total of 22 games will be played - 20 league matches, one eliminator, and the final.

What is the schedule for WPL?

"The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians," BCCI said in a release.

"On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI," the BCCI added.

"UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening. The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

