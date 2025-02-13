Women’s Premier League 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch WPL 2025 live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : X/WPL RCB with WPL 2024 title.

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will begin on February 14 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. This year, the tournament will be hosted across four venues, starting with Vadodara and continuing with Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The league stage will continue till March 11, followed by the Eliminator on March 13 and finally, the final of the competition will be hosted on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Among five participating teams, only Delhi Capitals won’t be hosting any of the matches in the tournament. Last year, they were in charge of hosting alongside Bengaluru but because of those matches, they failed to prepare Arun Jaitley Stadium on time for IPL 2024 and for the same reason, DC refrained from hosting WPL in 2025.

Broadcast details: Where to Watch WPL 2025

When will WPL 2025 begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2025 will begin on Friday, February 14.

Where will WPL 2025 take place?

WPL 2025 will take place across four venues - Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

When will WPL 2025 matches start?

All WPL 2025 matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. There are no doubleheaders in the competition.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of WPL 2025 on TV?

Live telecast of the WPL 2025 will be available on Sports18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 online?

Live streaming of the WPL 2025 will be available on the JioCinema.

WPL Squads 2025:

GG Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer

RCB Full Squad: Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux

DC Full Squad: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning (C), Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

UP Full Squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma (C), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

MI Full Squad: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Pooja Vastrakar, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia