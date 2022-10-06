Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Bismah Maroof's Pakistan women suffer humiliating defeat | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan face humiliation

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Upset, an absolute upset, this is what has happened in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. In the 10th match of the tournament, minnows Thailand defeated the Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan team by a margin of 4 wickets. Pakistan were enjoying a victorious run in this tournament so far, but as of now, Thailand have risen to the occasion and have inflicted a great upset upon the women in green. This is their first victory in the tournament so far.

Pakistan women were searching for their third victory in the ongoing competition, but their batting faltered. The women in green could only register 117 runs in their quota of 20 overs. The target certainly did not feel like an intimidating one, but going by Thailand's reputation, Pakistan should have defended it. Pakistan's Muniba Ali and Bismah Maroof had almost no impact on the game. But it was Sidra Ameen's 56 off 64 deliveries that propelled Pakistan's score to 116/5 at the end of 20 odd overs. Very early on in their innings, Pakistan were reduced to 43/2 at the end of 8 overs and they could never recover from that loss. On the other hand, it was Sornnarin Tippoch from Thailand who was the wrecker in chief for her team.

When Thailand came to chase the target down, they knew that they had their job cut out. They were pretty watchful at the start of their innings and denied early breakthroughs. Natthakan Chantham surprised the Pakistan bowlers as she scored 61 off 51 deliveries. Apart from Chantham, no other Thailand batter could have any kind of impact on the game. In a thrilling finish, Thailand outplayed Pakistan and handed them the first defeat of their tournament.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Thailand XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi

