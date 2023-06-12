Women's Ashes 2023: Two uncapped players included as England announce 15-member squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heather Knight to lead England in Ashes 2023

England women's cricket team announced their squad for the much-awaited Women's Ashes 2023 on Monday, June 12. Two uncapped players Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson are included in the team for the first time after impressive performances in domestic cricket tournaments. England and Australia resume their rivalry on June 22 in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is in England.

Legendary batting all-rounder Heather Knight will be leading the 15-member squad. Lauen Filer, the medium-pacer, was impressive with a ball for Western Storm in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup. Danielle Gibson was the joint-highest leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker for Western Storm in Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 and was expected to make the squad.

England women's head coach Jon Lewis praised Gibson's selection for Women's Ashes 2023 and said that she offers a quality addition to their impressive bowling attack.

"Dani [Gibson] is one of the form cricketers in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game," Lewis said. "Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. If selected in the playing XI, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game."

England A will play a three-day warm-up match against Australia this week and will be led by wicketkeeper batter Lauren Winfield-Hill.

England Women's Test Squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

England Women's A squad for warm-up vs Australia: Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Eve Jones, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Danni Wyatt

