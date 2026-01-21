Woman bypasses security to approach Rohit Sharma in Indore, reveals reason in video | WATCH A security breach at the Indian team hotel in Indore saw a woman approach Rohit Sharma over her daughter’s critical medical condition, sparking concerns about player safety during international tours. She appealed for help from Rohit and Virat Kohli.

A security lapse outside the Indian team hotel in Indore has sparked widespread discussion after an unexpected incident involving former India captain Rohit Sharma during the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. The episode unfolded on Sunday night following the third ODI and has since raised questions about player safety during international assignments in India.

A woman was able to bypass security arrangements outside the hotel and approach Rohit Sharma directly. Video clips circulating online show her reaching the cricketer and holding his arm, leaving him visibly shocked before security officials quickly stepped in and moved him away from the area. The woman was later identified as Sarita Sharma.

Soon after the incident, Sarita Sharma released a video explaining the reason behind her actions. She said her young daughter, Anika, is battling a life-threatening illness and urgently requires a medical injection that costs approximately Rs 9 crore and needs to be sourced from the United States. She stated that the family has managed to collect Rs 4.1 crore through fundraising efforts but remains far short of the required amount.

“My name is Sarita Sharma. My daughter, Anika, is suffering from a serious illness, and to save her, we need an injection that costs Rs 9 crore and has to be imported from America,” she said in the video.

Sarita emphasised that her decision to approach Rohit was driven purely by desperation. She added that she had no intention of seeking attention or photographs and felt she had no alternative way to appeal for help.

“I apologise to Rohit sir, Virat sir, and the authorities. I did not know what else to do. I request that if they receive my message, please help,” she said.

How did the netizens react?

The incident has drawn mixed reactions online. While many expressed empathy for the mother’s situation, others pointed to the serious security implications, noting the risks such breaches pose to high-profile athletes who already face intense public scrutiny.

On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma had a subdued ODI series against New Zealand, scoring 61 runs across three matches. Virat Kohli, in contrast, enjoyed a prolific outing, amassing 240 runs, including a century and a ninety. Since returning to competitive cricket, Kohli has tallied 616 runs in nine games, with three hundreds and two fifties.