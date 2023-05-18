Without playing any ODI, Virat Kohli slips to 8th place in ICC rankings; Ireland batter goes past him

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Former india skipper Virat Kohli is currently busy playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He is in decent touch with the bat having scored more than 400 runs so far. But there is a bad news on the international front for him with Ireland batter Harry Tector going past him in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Kohli slipped to 8th place without playing any ODI cricket over the last couple of months. He last played in the format against Australia in the ODI series in March this year.

Alongwith Kohli, Quinton de Kock also slipped one place to 9th position with Harry Tector achieving his career best 7th rankings in the latest update. Tector played a brilliant knock of 140 runs in the second ODI of the recently concluded ODI series against Bangladesh. Overall, he ended the series as the leading run-getter with 206 runs to his name.

Tector's 722 rating points are the highest for any Ireland batter in Men's ODI cricket. He went past Paul Stirling in this aspect who had achieved 697 rating back in June 2021. Harry Tector will be next seen in the World Cup qualifier that is set to be played in Zimbabwe from next month. He has a chance to climb up the ladder in the rankings with a stunning show in this tournament.

Among rankings of other batters, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to be at the top with 886 rating points while his teammates Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are at third and fourth position respectively. India's highest ranked batter is Shubman Gill at the fitth place with 738 rating points, only 7 behind Imam. India captain Rohit Sharma is at the 10th place in the latest update.

Latest Cricket News