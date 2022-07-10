With T20 World Cup in sight, skipper Rohit Sharma gives his take on Team India's current form

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is happy that his team is "moving in the right direction" but doesn't want the squad to be complacent with just three months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India won the fourth consecutive series under Rohit's captaincy and with an aggressive batting and bowling approach on display in the powerplay, they defeated England by 50 and 49 runs respectively in the first two games of the three-match T20I series.

"We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes," Rohit said when asked about how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away.

However, he had a note of caution for his men.

"The only red flag I see is we can't get carried away," he said.

The skipper was all praise for his team's approach in the powerplay both with bat and ball.

"We do understand the importance of the powerplay, whether we bat or bowl. Our powerplay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue," he said.

For Rohit, the more important aspect than winning is how to carry the momentum.

"When you win games, it's always nice. The group is also confident, which is very important. We will look to continue and focus on what lies ahead. Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group," he said.

Beating England in England isn't the easiest of propositions but India have now beaten the home team in four T20I series (two in India and two in England).

"We all know how good they (England) are wherever they go, not just in England. We were clear what we wanted to do."

The T20 World Cup is set to begin in the month of October.

