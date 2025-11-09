With Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj in India A's side, South Africa A record stunning chase ahead of Tests The Proteas A side was asked to chase 417 in the final innings of the second unofficial Test against India A, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj up against them. However, South Africa A pulled off a stunning chase.

South Africa A completed a stunning run chase against a robust Indian A side that featured bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep ahead of the two-match Test series between the main sides. The Proteas A team hunted down 417 on the final day of the four-day contest at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.

The Proteas motored the chase very well. They needed 392 runs on the final day to win the clash and did so in the final few overs, wicketkeeper Connor Esterhuizen hitting an unbeaten 53-ball 52 and Tiaan van Vuuren scoring 20 from 23 deliveries.

The Proteas faced a race against time but kept the required rate under control. Openers Jordan Hermann and Lesego Senokwane laid the platform with a 156-run stand in 43 overs before the former was removed by Prasidh. While Senokwane held one end up, Hermann showed more intent with his runs coming at a strike rate of 73.98.

Despite losing Hermann, the visitors did not drop their scoring rate. Zubayr Hamza played an entertaining 88-ball 77 with nine fours and three sixes, while Test captain Temba Bavuma scored 59 from 101 balls as he treaded with caution.

When the visitors lost Bavuma to go five down, they needed 65 runs from 11.4 overs, but Esterhuizen and van Vuuren combined to not let India A make a comeback. They won the match with three overs to go.

India had a strong batting side too. Rishabh Pant, making a comeback from his foot injury, was the captain, with the likes of KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal in the Playing XI. This was a near first-choice India XI with most of these players set to be picked in the Playing XI for the Test series that gets underway from November 14 onwards.

South Africa A's Playing XI: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman(c), Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele

India A's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna