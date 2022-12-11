With Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill making strides, BCCI to decide on Shikhar Dhawan's future soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhawan's future to be decided soon

Indian cricket is for some time hearing the voice of making changes to the batting approach in limited overs cricket. India's performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia and the recent limited overs series against New Zealand and Bangladesh highlighted the Indian top order's non-aggressive batting approach. Another World Cup is coming next year and cricket fans and pundits are putting the places of some players under the scanner. One such player is Shikhar Dhawan.

India recently lost the ODI series against Bangladesh as the top order did not give a good start in the first two matches and the bowling let things go in crucial moments. But Kishan produced an inning to cherish in the third ODI as he smashed a double ton. With Gill and Kishan showing a more aggressive approach, the race for top-order batting is heating up. Now, a BCCI source has informed that Shikhar Dhawan's place in the Indian team will be decided soon. "A call on Shikhar's future will only be taken after a new selection committee is appointed. But head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma's views can't be ignored," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Image Source : GETTYDhawan led Team India in ODI series against New Zealand

Talking about Dhawan's ODI performance in 2022, the Southpaw has scored 688 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.40 and a strike rate of 74.21. The Southpaw has 6 fifties and has not scored a hundred in the format. On the flip, Gill has scored 638 runs in 12 innings at an average of 70.88 and a strike rate of 102.57. The youngster has smashed 4 fifties and 1 hundred. Kishan's numbers speak loads for him too. In the 7 innings, he has batted, the young wicketkeeper has scored 417 runs at an average of 59.57 and a strike rate of 109.73. He has scored 1 double ton and 2 fifties.

Not just Dhawan but India's other batting pillars, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have not had the best of 2022 in terms of ODIs. Kohli, who scored a ton against Bangladesh, has scored 302 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.45 and a strike rate of 87.03. Kohli has scored 2 fifties and 1 hundred. India's current captain, Sharma's numbers are also not very encouraging. The 35-year-old has scored 249 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 114.22. He has 3 fifties in his name and has not scored a hundred in the format.

Apart from the duo, Rahul, who is now been asked to be ready for a middle order and a wicketkeeping role, especially in ODIs is yet to show a three-figure mark in the format. In the 9 innings, where he is batted at the top and middle order, Rahul has scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 80.19. He has 2 fifties.

Image Source : GETTYDhawan during an ODI against New Zealand

But what probably goes well for the other three players and what does not go well for Dhawan is the fact that the other players play all three or at least two formats. Dhawan, who wears the captain's hat at times in ODIs, last played a Test match in September 2018 and a T20I in July 2021. A former national selector of the Indian team also stated that the loss of game time for Dhawan can make his case go weaker. "There is no substitute of game time.

Do you mean to say that Shikhar will start playing ODIs in mid-January without any match practice for next one month? Even Surya is committed to playing Ranji Trophy games for Mumbai as he wants to be in the groove. You can understand when he is playing multi-formats. So on what basis will you choose him," a former national selector, who has worked with both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, said.

In the ODI series against New Zealand, only Gill was in the squad and Kishan was not named in it. In the just concluded ODI series against Bangladesh, Kishan came in the squad, while Gill was rested. But if both return, Dhawan's place will come under scanner if he does not perform more. Dhawan can probably be given a few more ODIs next year, considering the overall impact he has created in the Indian colours. But it will be really interesting to see what the selectors decide when they will assume their office.

