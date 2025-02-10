With India set to tour England for Tests, Shardul Thakur aims international return, feels he is in contention

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shardul Thakur.

India bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is eyeing an international return after producing a stellar domestic season in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Shardul has saved Mumbai a few times with the bat and he is their fifth-highest run-scorer in the premier red-ball tournament, having slammed 396 runs in nine innings at an average of 44. Shardul has been highly effective with the ball too, scalping 30 wickets at an average of 21.10.

The seam-bowling all-rounder last played for India in the Test series against South Africa in late 2023 and has been out ever since. He took six wickets in Mumbai's quarterfinal clash against Haryana and helped his team secure a 14-run lead in the first innings.

Shardul highlighted he feels disappointed when he is not in the team. "When there's no place in the team, there's naturally disappointment. And, when you're not playing, sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more," said Thakur who has played 11 Tests.

"But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match -- whether it's club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India. To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. I always aim to give my best in whichever game I play, I don't have any other thoughts," he added.

Shardul feels he is in contention for a return

Meanwhile, the former CSK bowler feels that he is in contention for a place in the Indian squad with India set to tour England for a Test series. "Yes, absolutely. I believe I'm in contention. The next step is to make my place in the team and earn selection. That's always the goal," he said.

"Right now, I'm playing at the Ranji Trophy level. International cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It's always on my mind, it's the motivation to play for the country that drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades," he added.

The speedster went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction but is open to play in English county cricket if given a chance. "If I get an offer, I'll definitely play. It would be a great new experience. Right now, there are no concrete plans, but county cricket has 6-7 matches around that time. If selected, it will help me adjust to English conditions before the (England) tour," he said.