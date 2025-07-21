With depleting bowling resources for India, Kuldeep Yadav to finally get a look-in at Old Trafford? India's bowling resources have taken a hit ahead of the fourth Test with one pacer being ruled out, another being doubtful and an all-rounder being unavailable. With the series on the line, India need an improved performance in Manchester, but the combination will be a lot different from Lord's.

MANCHESTER:

The break has done more harm to the Indian team than helping them ahead of the fourth Test against England, as injury concerns have piled up one after another for the visitors and they have left searching for options as they attempt to level the five-match series against England in Manchester. Nitish Kumar Reddy will not play any further part in the series. Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test at a minimum and Akash Deep is doubtful for the Old Trafford clash as well. So what do India do?

India haven't won a Test match in Manchester in nine outings yet and with the series on the line, it will be now or never for Shubman Gill and Co. So, how do Gautam Gambhir, Gill and Co line up at Old Trafford to get the result they want? The gap has been a bit longer so Jasprit Bumrah will play and it's not ideal but Mohammed Siraj too will play, in his fourth consecutive Test, but how does the rest of the line-up look? The temptation of playing Kuldeep Yadav might be at its peak, but three spinners in a Test match in England?

The options for India are Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav, unless Akash Deep is fit. And looking at how the other two went in the first couple of Tests, introducing Kuldeep in Manchester might be the best bet, which is traditionally the most helpful surface for spinners in England, for India to get 20 wickets. The left-arm wrist spinner can also hold a bat as he showed in the previous series at home against the same opposition.

Even former England captain Michael Atherton conceded that Old Trafford has gone flatter and flatter in the last few years and Kuldeep might not be a bad shout, even if it means playing three spinners on Wednesday.

“I had a chat with Jimmy (James Anderson) who said the pitches have been flat. Since they turned around the pitches (90 degrees from its east-west sitting to a north-south direction), they haven’t had the pace. There are a couple of pitches in the end with some zing, but the middle, the televised pitches are flat this season,” Atherton said on Sky Sports Podcast.

“I think wrist spin goes well under those circumstances. If Kuldeep is going to play Old Trafford is the place. I was wondering if they could go with Bumrah and Siraj and play their three spinners in Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep,” he added.