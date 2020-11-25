Wish to see Indians in PSL: Mohammad Amir says he would've loved bowling to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli

The inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) featured several Pakistan stars like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik. However, due to the rise in political tension between the neighbours, Pakistan players were barred from taking part in the IPL. Moreover, the arch-rivals haven't even played any bilateral series since 2013. The two have been meeting only in ICC events and Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has said that politics should be kept aside when it comes to cricketing ties between the arch-rivals. Amir also said that he would've loved to bowl against two integral pillars of India's batting force -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"We have always said, as players, that cricket or any other sport, and politics should be kept separate. I love challenges like bowling to top-notch batsmen and it would have been great to bowl to them [Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma]," said Amir in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Amir, 28, who stunned the cricket fraternity by bidding adieu to Test cricket last year, added that players from both countries will benefit if they're allowed to take part in PSL and IPL.

"Be it the IPL or PSL, it would be beneficial for players, from Pakistan and India, playing in these competitions in terms of exposure and quality of cricket," said Amir, who will be seen in action during the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Recently, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram had also expressed his desire to see Indian and Pakistani players playing in each other's T20 leagues.

“I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be a victim of politics but that is a government subject of both countries and it won’t be apt for me to say anything. But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it and I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL,” Akram had said.