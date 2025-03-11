Live WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: West Indies are two down Game 14 of the International Masters League sees the West Indies Masters taking on South Africa Masters. Both sides have gathered at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur and the fans are set for yet another cracking encounter.

West Indies Masters Squad: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins(w), Lendl Simmons, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle South Africa Masters Squad: Henry Davids, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Alviro Petersen, Dane Vilas(w), Jacques Kallis(c), Ryan McLaren, Jonty Rhodes, Vernon Philander, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger, Jean-Paul Duminy, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Eddie Leie Match Scorecard

Live updates :WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: Gayle, Kallis in action Auto Refresh Refresh End of the seventh over West Indies are 44/2

End of the powerplay West Indies are 43/2 after the powerplay.

Single and a wicket Another brilliant over from Kruger. West Indies are 30/2 after five overs.

Perkins departs Terrific from Kruger. Perkins departed for five runs of nine balls. West Indies are 29/2 now.

15 runs off the over Ntini proved costly. 15 off it. West Indies are 29/1

Third over ends Five runs off the over. West Indies are 14/1

End of the second over West Indies are 9/1. Difficult start from them.

Dwayne Smith departs Dwayne Smith departed in the first over itself. He made five runs off four balls. Kruger gave the early blow. West Indies are 6/1

Time for live action Dwayne Smith and Perkins opened the batting for West Indies. Kruger has been handed the new ball.

West Indies Playing XI: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul

South Africa Playing XI: Hashim Amla, Richard Levi (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas, Ryan McLaren, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

It's toss times: South Africa Masters won the toss and elected to bowl first.

HELLOOOO! Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the match between West Indies and South Africa Masters. We are minutes away from the toss.