Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: West Indies are two down

  Live WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: West Indies are two down

Game 14 of the International Masters League sees the West Indies Masters taking on South Africa Masters. Both sides have gathered at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur and the fans are set for yet another cracking encounter.

International Masters League
International Masters League Image Source : International Masters League
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: West Indies are two down

Match 14 of the International Masters League will see West Indies take on South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Legendary cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla and Brian Lara are in action tonight.

Squads:

West Indies Masters Squad: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins(w), Lendl Simmons, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle

South Africa Masters Squad: Henry Davids, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Alviro Petersen, Dane Vilas(w), Jacques Kallis(c), Ryan McLaren, Jonty Rhodes, Vernon Philander, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger, Jean-Paul Duminy, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Eddie Leie

Match Scorecard

Live updates :WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: Gayle, Kallis in action

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:04 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the seventh over

    West Indies are 44/2

  • 7:56 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the powerplay

    West Indies are 43/2 after the powerplay.

  • 7:51 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Single and a wicket

    Another brilliant over from Kruger. West Indies are 30/2 after five overs.

  • 7:47 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Perkins departs

    Terrific from Kruger. Perkins departed for five runs of nine balls. West Indies are 29/2 now.

  • 7:47 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    15 runs off the over

    Ntini proved costly. 15 off it. West Indies are 29/1

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Third over ends

    Five runs off the over. West Indies are 14/1

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the second over

    West Indies are 9/1. Difficult start from them. 

  • 7:34 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dwayne Smith departs

    Dwayne Smith departed in the first over itself. He made five runs off four balls. Kruger gave the early blow. West Indies are 6/1

  • 7:32 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Dwayne Smith and Perkins opened the batting for West Indies. Kruger has been handed the new ball.

  • 7:13 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies Playing XI:

    Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul

  • 7:10 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    South Africa Playing XI:

    Hashim Amla, Richard Levi (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas, Ryan McLaren, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

  • 7:05 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's toss times:

    South Africa Masters won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Mar 11, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    HELLOOOO!

    Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the match between West Indies and South Africa Masters. We are minutes away from the toss. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket West Indies Vs South Africa International Masters League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\