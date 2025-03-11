WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: West Indies are two down

WIM vs SAM International Masters League T20 Live Score: West Indies are two downMatch 14 of the International Masters League will see West Indies take on South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Legendary cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla and Brian Lara are in action tonight.
Squads:
West Indies Masters Squad: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins(w), Lendl Simmons, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle
South Africa Masters Squad: Henry Davids, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Alviro Petersen, Dane Vilas(w), Jacques Kallis(c), Ryan McLaren, Jonty Rhodes, Vernon Philander, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger, Jean-Paul Duminy, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Eddie Leie