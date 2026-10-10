William O'Rourke set to miss India series with injury, targets Australia Tests for comeback

In a major blow for New Zealand, the side’s star pacer William O’Rourke has been ruled out of the upcoming multi-format series against the Indian team. It is worth noting that team India is slated to tour New Zealand across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches.

O’Rourke continues his rehab from injuries to his left hamstring and calf. Notably, the pacer was in contention to make the ODI and Test squad for the India series, but NZC (New Zealand Cricket) confirmed that he will miss out on the series.

However, his missing out on the series is a precaution, according to the NZC, as the side is looking to include him for the four-game Test series against Australia. O’Rourke last featured in a home series against New Zealand back in April 2025, and the wait for him continues as he will miss out on the India series.

Furthermore, he was not named in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the India series, with the side bringing in some last-minute changes to their squad.

Rob Walter opened up on Will O’Rourke’s injury situation

Speaking on the same, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about how hurtful it could be for New Zealand that they will miss Will O’Rourke in the series. He revealed that he would have featured in the India series, but the board decided to give him some more time to continue his rehab and make the comeback against Australia in December.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India. He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months, so we’re taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again. Ideally he'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he’ll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9,” he added.

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