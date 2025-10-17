Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play ODI World Cup 2027? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future has been a constant talking point in Indian cricket after the duo announced their Test retirements. BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar has opened up on the duo's future regarding the ODI World Cup 2027.

New Delhi:

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has ended the silence on the hottest contemporary topic of Indian cricket: whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the ODI World Cup 2027 or not?

After India's squad for the Australia white-ball series was announced, for which both Rohit and Kohli made their returns to the ODI setup, the chief selector had avoided going into detail about the duo's future. "We’ve picked them [for Australia]… as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don’t think we need to talk about it today. You don't have to think too far at this point, as the team is picked for Australia, and you know, just need them to score runs like they have been through their career," Agarkar had said during a press conference after the ODI and T20I squads were named.

Meanwhile, Agarkar has now gone into detail and has stated that it is 'difficult to say' what the future holds. "They are part of the squad at the moment for Australia. Like I said, they have been incredible players for a long time. And it’s probably not the forum to keep harping on individuals because you want to try and focus on the team and what the team wants to achieve. And in two years' time, we don't know what the situation is going to be. Why only them? It could be some younger player, too," Agarkar said as quoted by NDTV.

The selector was asked whether the two would be judged on every series that they will now play. "That would be a bit silly, wouldn't it? When a guy averages over 50, and the other is close to it. You are not going to put them on trial for every game, but 2027 is a long way ahead. Both play one format. They are playing after what… 7 months. They haven't had a lot of cricket. Once they start playing, then you assess. They have achieved all they had to in terms of winning trophies, but also runs.

"Legacy cricketers have created that legacy for themselves. You'd rather have those experienced players playing well. You have to treat them with respect. Some of the conversations with them don't come out, but there is nothing but respect," the former pacer added.