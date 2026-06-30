Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India in the first T20I against England? India skipper reveals

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting games of the upcoming series between India and England. The two sides are meeting across five T20I matches and three ODI matches. The Indian team will be coming into the series on the back of a two-game series loss against Ireland.

The Men in Blue will hope to improve and put in a good show against England, and ahead of the T20I, there will only be one question in the minds of the fans, and that would be whether or not 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will feature for India in the series.

Vaibhav was included in India’s squad for the Ireland and England tour, but did not feature for the side against England, and after India’s loss, many opined that Vaibhav should get a chance. Speaking on the same, India skipper Shreyas Iyer gave his take as well.

"You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. This is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. He is a prodigy, and whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do a brilliant job,” Shreyas Iyer said ahead of the first T20I.

India aim to improve significantly

The Indian team will be making some significant changes in their squad ahead of the England series. Similar tactics to those of the Ireland series could see India succumb to a defeat against England as well. The Men in Blue will have to be at the top of their game if they are looking to make the best of their chance against England.

Furthermore, it could be interesting to see whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be making his senior debut. Coming on the back of a marvellous showing in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, Vaibhav will hope to perform once more for India, considering he is included in the playing XI.

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