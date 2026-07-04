Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play 2nd T20I vs England? Bowling coach Morne Morkel indicates

London:

On the eve of the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has ruled out any immediate rethink at the top of the batting order. He assured that the team management will continue to support openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma despite increasing calls for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his international debut.

Notably, the teenager has attracted widespread attention after being included in India's T20I squad for the Ireland and England series following his impressive IPL campaign, where he finished as the leading run-scorer. However, the management has indicated that experience and continuity remain the priority. While Abhishek has registered a half-century and a score of 49 in his last three innings on the ongoing UK tour, Samson has managed scores of 5, 0 and 1.

“I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup,” Morkel said on the eve of the second T20I against England.

“He (Samson) had a great IPL. So, I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there’s a young man knocking on the door and it's exciting. But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys,” he added.

Morkel said team selection involves more than introducing an in-form youngster, adding that the coaching staff does not want to disrupt established batting roles.

“In a day, it's about putting performances on the board. That is the key. But we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions. So, I reckon it's not straightforward, Ok, let's play (Sooryavanshi). It's a matter of backing some of the guys who've won World Cups, who've done really well for you in tough situations,” he explained.

Morkel notes Prince Yadav’s progression

Morkel also highlighted the progress of fast bowler Prince Yadav, who has claimed six wickets in his first three international appearances. Having previously worked with the pacer during his stint at Lucknow Super Giants, the former South Africa quick said Prince's composure and decision-making under pressure had stood out.

“I was quite lucky to work with Prince while I was with Lucknow Super Giants. Prince at the time was a net bowler and there he was already marked as somebody who was highly skilled. I'm just blown away by how calm he keeps things. I think he's also a guy who is always looking for ways to improve his game. But at the end of the day, it's about execution. If we talk about death bowling and that middle phase, how he reads the play, what decisions he makes under pressure and then executing that, for me, it's great to see,” he noted.

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