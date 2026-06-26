Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut vs Ireland? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak drops hint

Belfast, Northern Ireland:

The Indian team management hasn’t quite decided whether to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak made it clear that the team management will not fast-track the 15-year-old into the playing XI just on the basis of hype.

Notably, the teenage batter has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket following his exploits in the IPL and for India A, but Kotak said selection decisions would be based on team requirements rather than the anticipation surrounding his potential debut. The final call on the playing XI will be taken by captain Shreyas Iyer and the head coach.

“Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt. And the way he has batted in the IPL and all the other games, there is no need to say that he has got a lot of natural abilities. In the IPL, he has faced Jofra (Archer) and a lot of quick, experienced bowlers, and it seems that nothing is bothering him. So he is obviously an extraordinary talent," Kotak said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, if selected, Sooryavanshi will become the youngest player to make an international appearance for India across both men's and women's cricket. However, Kotak stressed that handing opportunities to youngsters should not come at the expense of players who have already earned their place through performances.

"Today evening, the captain and head coach will decide about the team. And if he plays, great. If he doesn't play, that is also great because he is part of the Indian team. And I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs," Kotak said.

Management helping Vaibhav settle quickly

The batting coach also said the management was focused on helping the youngster settle into the environment rather than treating him differently because of his age. He pointed to the pathway through Under-19 and India A cricket as a system that prepares players for the transition to the senior side.

"I feel that at this level, the maturity, decision-making and intent of those who perform at this level will always be good. More than that, as long as he feels that he is part of the team, he can behave as freely as he does in any other team. That is good enough.

“And thanks to the BCCI system, the boys who come from Under-19 and India A more or less understand the culture of the Indian team. So it is not that there is a lot of difference for him. We were just telling him to enjoy it. If he wants to ask something or share something, he should do it. Gautam was saying the same thing to him. Just feel like you are playing for your own team and express yourself freely," Kotak said.

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