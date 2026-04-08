Will Sunil Narine play KKR's next IPL 2026 clash against LSG? Team management shares major update

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders missed the service of Sunil Narine in the high-voltage clash against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on April 6. However, since the rain played spoilsport, the three-time champions weren’t too bothered. Rovman Powell replaced the star all-rounder, as Ajinkya Rahane informed that Narine was dealing with illness.

The former West Indies cricketer has since recovered and trained with the team ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 9. In the pre-match press conference, a spokesperson from KKR informed that the cricketer was dealing with abdominal pain but is now ready to go.

He also shared an update on Varun Chakaravarthy, who missed the PBKS game owing to a finger injury. KKR management didn’t quite reveal the nature of the injury and it won’t be surprising if the spin wizard sits out again, against LSG.

"Sunil Narine had some abdominal pain, which caused him to miss the last game, but he has recovered well. He was at training yesterday and today, so he looks good. Varun has a finger injury; the exact update on that will be known later,” KKR’s spokesperson said.

Update on Cameron Green

Cameron Green, who was bought for INR 25.2 crore in the auction, is set to resume bowling against Lucknow. He faced plenty of flak in the past couple of weeks for not bowling at all, as Cricket Australia restricted KKR from using his all-round skills. There were concerns about his fitness and workload management. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, a deadline of 10-12 days was set for Green, which has now passed and it might result in the 26-year-old bowling against LSG.

On the other hand, the wait still continues for Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lanka international is set to pass the fitness test to join the squad. In his absence, KKR have trusted Blessing Muzarabani in the playing XI, but the Zimbabwe international is yet to bring in a decisive result.

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