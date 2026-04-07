Will Shubman Gill play tomorrow for Gujarat Titans? Sai Sudharsan shares major update

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is set to make his return to the playing XI in the clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The India opener missed the game against Rajasthan Royals owing to a muscle spasm, which Gujarat lost by six runs. In Gill’s absence, Kumar Kushagra opened the innings alongside Sai Sudharsan, but the youngster failed to impress, scoring 18 runs off 14 balls.

Sudharsan, in the meantime, has confirmed that Gill is recovering well and confirmed his participation. “Shubman is coming along well. He'll be playing tomorrow,” Sudharsan said in the pre-match press conference.

Gujarat off to a poor start

Gujarat suffered back-to-back defeats to start the IPL 2026 season. However, both the matches were decided on the final over of the game. It indicates that the team hasn’t been outright poor and with minute changes, they can be back in contention for the playoffs.

Now, middle order is one area that the team management needs to address immediately. The trio of Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia have flopped so far and Washington Sundar is also not someone who can deliver on a consistent basis with the bat in the shortest format of the game. Hence, Gujarat need to make some tough calls.

The tough calls include playing both Tom Banton and Jason Holder in the middle. Phillips can be dropped for Banton but it won’t be easy for the team to replace Holder. The team management needs to consider benching Kagiso Rabada for that. It will bring some much-needed balance to the batting unit.

Conditions in Delhi

It has rained in Delhi on April 7 and it is expected to rain on the match day as well. However, a full game is expected nonetheless. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and anything over 210 runs on the board can be considered a good total.

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