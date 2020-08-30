We will see if CSK can start as per schedule, hope IPL will be conducted well: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : AP BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has finally reacted on IPL 2020 being hit by the dreaded coronavirus. Earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings and the league suffered a huge blow when 13 personnel from CSK tested positive for COVID-19 which included two Indian players - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad.

It was only on day 3 of their arrival in Dubai did those 13 personnel test positive for coronavirus and hence the entire team was forced to go into an extended quarantine.

Reacting on the news, Ganguly only hopes that CSK will emerge fit to play in IPL 2020 and has his fingers crossed.

“I cannot comment on the situation of CSK. We will see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine,” Ganguly told the Times of India.

Meanwhile, all the other franchises have completed their mandatory quarantine period, cleared the COVID-109 tests and began their training sessions. Rajasthan Royals were the first to start having reached UAE last Thursday.

Besides the COVID-19 results, CSK suffered another blow as veteran batsman Suresh Raina left Dubai for home citing "personal reasons".

