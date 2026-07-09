Will Sanju Samson get a look in? What about Axar Patel? India's Probable Playing XI for 4th England T20I

New Delhi:

Looking for their first win on their UK tour, India face England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, July 9. India's new T20 cycle has got off to the most unwanted beginning. For the first time, the Men in Blue find themselves winless in five straight T20I matches, which has raised serious question marks on them.

India have not made many changes to their Playing XIs in England, but one big change which drew criticism was the axing of Sanju Samson from the Playing XI for the last two T20Is. He was excluded from the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series too.

Indian batting under the scanner

If one thing is being looked at with immense scrutiny, it is India's batting. The celebrated power-hitters have often failed to adapt to the conditions and situations in the UK, which has been one of the key reasons for the recent decline. The Shreyas Iyer-led side copped criticism during the 2-0 Ireland defeat, and the same continued in England, where they failed to put up above-par totals and could not defend the 190 they put in the second match.

Iyer came hard on the Indian batting in the third match, when the defending T20 champions were bundled out for just 76 to register their biggest T20 loss of 125 runs.

Will Samson get a look in?

While the debate might be growing, it does not look like Samson will get a look in for this match, at least in place of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Abhishek Sharma, who has been one of the rare performers in the UK, would surely open. And despite his early departures, Sooryavanshi is set to be given a longer rope, considering he is very young.

If Samson gets a look-in, it can be in place of either Ishan Kishan or Tilak Varma, both of whom have not got going in the UK. There can be a case for India dropping Shivam Dube for Suryansh Shedge, although the CSK all-rounder scored a 21-ball 42 in the called-off first T20I in England.

What about the bowlers?

The bowling might not see many changes apart from a possible swap between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Axar has not tasted much success in the UK, having taken only four wickets across the four innings that he bowled in, while not able to score more than 15 even once in five outings.

Harshit Rana has impressed mostly with the ball, and a one-off 21 in Ireland was an added role that he did with the bat. Prince Yadav returned to the Playing XI for the third T20I and was lethal, taking 2/30, while Arshdeep Singh has been mostly doing his work well too.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

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