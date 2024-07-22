Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play ODI World Cup in 2027? India's new head coach responds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is after the World Cup in the shortest format last month. They did so on the winning note after finally being able to lift the trophy together. Both of them are on the wrong side of the 30s and the major question is around their availability for the ODI World Cup in 2027. It is already confirmed that both Rohit and Kohli will play in the Champions Trophy next year slated to play in February-March.

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the matter stating that the superstar duo has a lot of cricket left in them and if they can keep their fitness, they will definitely be able to play the World Cup three years later. "I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy [in 2025] and a big tour of Australia [in November 2024], obviously they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 [ODI] World Cup as well," he said in the press conference before leaving for Sri Lanka on Monday (July 22).

Moreover, Gambhir also said that the decision to retire is a very personal decision and it is always up to the players. "But this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately, it's up to them as well, it's up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team's success. Because, ultimately, it's the team that is important.

"But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket [left to play]. They're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible," the India head coach added.