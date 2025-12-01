Will RCB host IPL 2026 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after stampede massacre? Karnataka has halted IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium until NABL-certified experts confirm its structural safety. The move follows a June stampede that killed 11 and injured nearly 50, prompting strict scrutiny of the venue’s readiness.

Bengaluru:

State authorities in Karnataka have placed future Indian Premier League fixtures at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on hold, triggering an unusual period of uncertainty for one of the tournament’s most iconic venues. The government has instructed the Public Works Department to demand a “comprehensive structural fitness test” before considering any request to host the 2026 season. That directive has now emerged as the central obstacle for the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which must satisfy new technical requirements before the stadium can reopen for major cricket events.

According to the notice issued by the PWD, the KSCA is obligated to supply a full structural safety analysis drafted by specialists accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. The insistence on NABL-certified experts signals that the assessment cannot rely on internal engineering evaluations or routine maintenance checks. Instead, the stadium must undergo an external technical examination that meets nationally recognised testing standards, with the findings forming the basis for the government’s final decision.

The venue sits on 17 acres of land leased by the PWD in the centre of Bengaluru, a location that has long made it a focal point for cricket supporters across the state. Now, however, its ability to host large crowds remains under scrutiny. Officials have made it clear that independent clearance of the spectator galleries and the larger structural framework is a prerequisite for any return of league games. Without that certification, the stadium cannot be considered for scheduling, regardless of its history or its importance to fans.

What led to the ban of Chinnswamy Stadium?

This stringent approach follows a tragic episode earlier in the year. The stadium has not hosted a single match since a June stampede that led to “the lives of 11 people” being lost. Nearly 50 individuals sustained injuries during the same incident, which occurred at an event organised to honour the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the franchise secured its first IPL championship. In the aftermath, the government removed all remaining matches from the venue and began reassessing safety standards for events involving large audiences.

As the 2026 season moves closer, the KSCA’s ability to meet the state’s technical conditions will determine whether the Chinnaswamy Stadium can reclaim its role on the IPL calendar or remain sidelined until further notice.

However, it seems unlikely that the ground will be cleared to host any matches next season, given that the franchise is already reported to be looking for new venues. Even if it’s allowed at the last moment, a stadium could operate at 50% capacity.