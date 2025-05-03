Will RCB confirm playoff qualification if they beat CSK in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru? Explained Royal Challengers Bengaluru are comfortably placed in the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins in 10 matches. They host the Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Will RCB confirm their qualification in the playoffs if they beat CSK again? Check here.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been doing most of the things right in the Indian Premier League 2025. Their batters have been piling up runs, Virat Kohli is mastering the run-chases ever so beautifully, and their bowlers are doing enough to keep Bengaluru where they are at the moment. After playing in 10 matches, RCB find themselves in a rather secure place with seven wins and standing right at the door of the playoffs.

Unlike in many previous seasons, RCB are having their fates pretty much in their own hands and are not dependent on any results. Also unlike in the past many seasons, they are not having to fight tooth and nail to stay alive in the race to the playoffs, instead, are looking at a possible top-two finish this time around. But have RCB qualified for the playoffs, or will they confirm a spot in the knockouts if they beat Chennai Super Kings in their next match? Let's check the scenario.

RCB face CSK at their home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their 11th match of the tournament. They have 14 points from 10 matches and are currently in third place in the points table. If they manage to beat CSK and do an unprecedented double over the five-time champions, the Bengalauru-based franchise will get to the magic 16-point mark and will be on top of the points table.

However, even if they beat CSK in their 11th match, RCB would not be guaranteed a spot in the playoffs as of now. Currently, seven teams can get to 16 or more points in the points table, and five can even get to 18 or more. For RCB to assure a qualification, they would need to get 20 points. However, if things pan out in their favour, RCB will qualify even on 14.

RCB are looking to do an unprecedented double over CSK this season. They defeated the five-time champions in their earlier fixture at Chepauk. If they can do a double over CSK, it will be the first time that RCB will beat the Super Kings in the league stage twice in a season.