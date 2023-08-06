Will rain wash out India vs West Indies second game? Here is weather report of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Weather report

After intervening in the second Test and the ODI series between India and West Indies, weather is likely to play a part in T20Is as well. India take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at Providence Stadium in Guyana and the visitors would be aiming to bounce back. The Men in Blue suffered a four-run loss in the series opener on August 3.

Chasing a target of 150 at Brian Lara Stadium, Hardik Pandya's men fell a little short of the Rovman Powell-led Windies side when they finished at 145/9. Tilak Varma's quickfire 39 on debut went in vain as India lost their first T20I to the Windies after three successive wins. They would lose further ground in the series if they go down in the second outing. But India would hope for the weather to stay in favour of a game to be held.

Georgetown weather forecast

Notably, there is rain predicted on the match day, i.e. August 6 in Georgetown, the capital city of Guyana which will host the IND vs WI 2nd T20I. As per AccuWeather, there is a 7% probability of rain in Georgetown. It grows further up to 71% in the afternoon. The match will start at 10:30 AM local time, so we may expect a few showers in the game. The temperature is expected to stay around 30 degrees.

Providence Stadium Pitch report

There is assistance for the bowlers as there have not been many big scores at Providence Stadium. There has not been any 200+ total at the venue. Meanwhile, the first innings totals in the last three games at the stadium read 146, 157, and 163. This suggests we might be seeing some middle scores in the game between India and the West Indies

