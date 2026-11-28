New Zealand and Australia are all set to take on each other in a Test series starting on December 9th. The two sides will lock horns across four Test matches, with the first Test slated to begin on December 9th at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Ahead of the series, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) took centre stage and announced their squad for the series, and it is worth noting that the pacer trio of Will O’Rourke, Matt Fisher, and Michael Rae make their return to the squad, and they will look to put in a good showing as well.

Notably, O’Rourke makes his return to the squad after missing out on the two-game Test series against the Indian team, as the board wanted to manage his workload better, and with his return, the Black Caps will receive a much-needed boost, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the series.

Speaking on the same, Tom Latham took centre stage and opened up on how big of a boost it is to have O’Rourke back in the team. “Being able to bring Will back into what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting. What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal,” Latham said as per the official NZC release.

Rob Walter reflected on the squad composition as well

Furthermore, New Zealand’s head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and opened up on the squad composition as well; he hailed the captaincy and leadership skills of Tom Latham and congratulated him for playing 100 Test matches for the Black Caps.

“Tom is a fantastic leader, and 100 Test matches is a remarkable achievement. He’s taken this team to some incredible success in his time as permanent captain, notably away in India and England,” Walter said.

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young

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