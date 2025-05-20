'Will never get married until...': Bangladesh fan's pledge in Sharjah goes viral during 2nd T20I vs UAE UAE and Bangladesh were involved in a thrilling clash in the second T20I of the three-match series. UAE chased down 206 runs in the final over with two wickets in hand. However, earlier in the match, a Bangladesh fan's placard went viral which read he won't get married until his team wins World Cup.

Sharjah:

UAE created history on Monday (May 18) as they defeated Bangladesh for the first time in T20Is. They chased down a mammoth total of 206 runs with two wickets and one ball in hand to level the three-match series 1-1 with a game to go. However, the second T20I was trending on social media at the start for a different reason.

A Bangladesh fan came to the Sharjah stadium with a placard, vowing not to get married until his team wins the World Cup. The hilarious placard was shown live during Bangladesh's innings in the first over. Unfortunately for the fan, Bangladesh lost the second T20I as UAE created history, gunning down a massive total.

The fan's pledge is understandable, given that Bangladesh have not been performing to the expectations in the ICC events in the last few years. They haven't even made it to the knockouts of any of the tournaments in the last few years. Instead, the Tigers have regularly been eliminated from the first round of ODI and T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy.

However, looking at his placard, many trolled the fan on social media, predicting that he will never get married. While one of the X users hilariously hoped the fan is in his 20s, the other stated that he achieved the best way to stay single forever.

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh batted well yet again after losing the toss. Their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, added 90 runs in just 9.1 overs, with the former also notching up a valuable fifty. Towhid Hridoy provided an impetus in the final stages with a 45-run knock off just 24 balls to take his team's total to 205 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front, smashing 82 runs off 42 balls with nine fours and five sixes. The hosts collapsed from 148/2 to 177/7 after Waseem got out but managed to keep their nerve in the thriller to level the series.