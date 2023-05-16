Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? CSK CEO comes up with an update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has kept all his cards close to his chest when it comes to retirement after the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While it is widely being accepted that the CSK skipper will hang his boots after this season, the man himself hasn't hinted anything apart from his 'last phase of my career' comment. Meanwhile, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan has guessed that Dhoni will continue to play even in IPL 2024. He confirmed that the 41-year-old hasn't told anything to the franchise about the retirement.

"That is my guess, hunch. He has not told us either way but the way he played and led the side, I personally think he will play next year as well," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz. CSK played their last home game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (May 14). After the match, Dhoni was seen signing jerseys to the opposition, something that has been going on for the last couple of seasons now while cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar also rushed towards him to get his autograph.

Fans stayed back even as the entire CSK team took a lap to thank the crowd for all the support this season. MS Dhoni also tossed a few jerseys towards the fans in the stands. However, there is no certainty around his retirement as of yet. Currently, the CSK captain seems focussed on the last league game of the side.

The Men in Yellow are at the second position at the moment with 15 points to their name after 13 matches. They are not through to the playoffs yet and will need other results to go in their favour to make it to top two as well.

Latest Cricket News