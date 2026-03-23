Will Mitchell Starc miss Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 opener? Franchise shares major update

New Delhi:

Australian players' availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 has been a major talking point, with the franchises grappling with issues. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be missing captain Pat Cummins for the start of the IPL 2026, while seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the tournament.

There is suspense on Mitchell Starc (DC) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) for the start of the Indian cash-rich league, which gets underway on March 28. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals franchise has shared some major updates on Starc and his possible return to India for the tournament.

CA yet to issue NOC to Starc, DC hope he will join soon

DC coach Hemang Badani stated that Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Starc; however, the franchise remains hopeful of the pacer joining the squad ahead of their tournament opener on April 1. "We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us," said Badani.

"We are in constant touch with CA. He has been bowling; he had bowled a few days back. Unless Cricket Australia signs off on him that he is fit to play, there is little a franchise can do," said the coach when asked if the delay in issuing NOC was due to fitness or workload management.

DC skipper Axar, team's cricket director Venugopal Rao speaks up on Starc

Meanwhile, Capitals' skipper Axar Patel and the team's director Venugopal Rao spoke on Starc, with the latter confirming that the Australian pacer will obviously join the squad; however, it is just the NOC which will decide when he will do so. "He is coming; it is just a question of getting the NOC from Cricket Australia. They are monitoring, we are monitoring (his fitness and workload)," Rao said.

With Rao and Badani by his side, Axar was asked whether he would be prepared to field T Natarajan as a replacement for Starc if the latter fails to arrive in time for the team’s opening match against LSG in Lucknow on April 1. "It is tough to answer that at this stage. If Starc gets NOC, he can also come before the first match. We are waiting for that update. If he doesn't come, there is no temptation to replace a left arm pacer with a left arm pacer.

"It is about team combination. Having said that, Natajaran is doing really well and is 100 per cent fit," said Axar.