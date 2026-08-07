Will Manav Suthar feel the pressure ahead of his debut tour for India? Former cricketer opines

New Delhi:

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in an upcoming two-game Test series. The two sides will meet at the Galle International Stadium on August 15th for the first Test, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing. With the series right around the corner, there are several additions to India’s squad for the series that have caught the eyes of many.

Most notable of the inclusions has been that of Manav Suthar. It is worth noting that Suthar made his international debut in the Test series against Afghanistan and has retained his spot in the side for the two-game series against Sri Lanka as well, which will be his very first tour.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Murali Karthik took centre stage and talked about the kind of pressure that Suthar could potentially be under as he prepares for his first tour for the Indian team.

"Suthar has to ensure that he doesn't get anxious. The good thing is that he recently bowled with the Kookaburra ball which has a flatter seam in Sri Lanka for India 'A'. He will need to rein himself in at times," Murali Kartik told the Times of India.

"For me, it's important that Kuldeep is fresh. Because a lot of his bowling depends on his action because a lot goes into it. If he is fresh then, he will have the momentum going towards the batter. Suthar is like a breath of fresh air. Even against Afghanistan, he looked so good even with Kuldeep and Washington bowling from the other end," he added.

India to lock horns with Sri Lanka in Galle first

Speaking of the schedule for the series, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium starting from August 15th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

One cause of concern for the side could be the inclusion of skipper Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old sustained an impact injury on his right ring finger in practice and ended up missing the tour match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI as a result, and it is yet to be known whether he will be available for the first Test against Sri Lanka or not.

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