Will Kane Williamson be released ahead of IPL 2021? - SRH skipper David Warner responds to a fan's query

With his experience, reliability and batting prowess, Kane Williamson has been an asset for David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Since re-joining the Hyderabad franchise in 2018 for a sum of INR 3 crore, he has delivered regular performances for the side, becoming a vital cog in the Orange Army's wheel.

Williamson had a majestic season with SRH in 2018, where he scored 735 runs in 17 games at an impressive average of 52.30. He also bagged the Orange Cap in that season. The Kiwi skipper, in the next season, scored 156 runs in nine matches. He also led the franchise in both the seasons until Warner was reappointed as the skipper in the recently-concluded IPL edition.

Despite not being the captain of the side, Williamson continued to deliver with his willow. He finished this year's IPL season with 317 runs including a match-winning half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. Williamson also scored a half-century in the second Qualifier against Delhi Capitals (DC). However, his knock turned futile as SRH were handed a 17-run drubbing by the Delhi side.

A regular part of the SRH set-up now, Williamson might get retained by the franchise if there's a mega-auction for IPL 2021, hinted skipper David Warner. Even if SRH release Williamson, they'll have the option of buying him back using Right to Match (RTM) card.

Warner, replying to a fan on social medial, spoke about Williamson's future with the Hyderabad franchise. A fan wrote, "Sir is that true that next year there will be a mega auction and they saying that there are chances of losing Kane in SRH team is that true.” Warner responded with - "We will not lose him”.

In the previous mega-auction in 2018, Kane, a part of SRH since 2015, was retained by the team management along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. There have been no developments over next year's auction but the BCCI is hoping to host the next year's IPL extravaganza in India from March or April.