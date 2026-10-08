Will Kagiso Rabada play for South Africa against Australia in Durban? Simon Harmer provides update

The stage is set for the upcoming three-game Test series between South Africa and Australia. The two sides will meet in the first test of the series at Kingsmead in Durban from October 9th. Being the defending WTC (World Test Championship) winners, South Africa will look to put in a good show against the Aussies, whom they defeated in the final.

Ahead of the beginning of the series, one of the biggest talking points for the Proteas would be whether or not star pacer Kagiso Rabada will play for South Africa as they take on Australia in the first Test of the series.

It is interesting to note that Rabada has not played any cricket since the conclusion of the IPL 2026. Since then, he has been battling to be fit for the three-game series against Australia. However, due to him hurting his hamstring once more in August, his inclusion on the side has been in doubt.

Notably, CSA (Cricket South Africa) is giving all the time to Rabada and is looking to wait until the day of the Test to decide whether or not the star pacer will be added to the side’s lineup for the Durban Test.

Simon Harmer opened up on Rabada’s inclusion

A part of South Africa’s squad for the Test series, Simon Harmer took centre stage and talked about the potential inclusion of Rabada in the side. Claiming that everyone involved wants the star pacer to play in the Durban Test, and it could be interesting to see what impact he can have if he manages to make it to the playing XI.

"Everybody wants him to play. The spectators, us in the change room, the Australians. I obviously don't know exactly where he's at. There'll be a decision made, I'm sure, as close to the game as possible. He's proved season in, season out that he's a world-class player and he's only going to make our team better. I really hope that he does get in for the first Test, but there's a lot of cricket this summer and I don't think we want to risk a short-term game for long-term damage,” Harmer said in the pre-game press conference.

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