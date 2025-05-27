Will Josh Hazlewood and Tim David play for RCB in IPL 2025 playoffs after missing out on LSG clash? Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are not part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025. The duo missed out on RCB's last league stage game. Will Hazlewood and David be available for the playoffs? Check here.

New Delhi:

Josh Hazlewood and Tim David missed out in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the last league stage match of the Indian Premier League 2025. This is a must-win clash for RCB as a victory over LSG will ensure a top-two finish for them and will take them into Qualifier 1.

RCB are missing the services of key foreign players Hazlewood and David. Hazlewood has returned to India after travelling back home due to his shoulder rehab at the time of IPL suspension. However, he is still not picked despite being available.

David also missed out on this clash as he had picked up a hamstring injury during RCB's previous fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB skipper confirmed the changes at the toss.

Will the duo return for the playoffs?

All eyes of the RCB fans are on the return of these two players, who lend great support to the team. RCB's stand-in captain for the clash against LSG, hinted that both the players would be available for the playoffs, saying some 'surprise' is in the store for the fans.

Jitesh is the stand-in captain in place of Rajat Patidar, who will play as an Impact player due to his earlier hand injury that he sustained in RCB's clash against Chennai Super Kings. "We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy to chase. Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top 2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team," Jitesh said at the toss.

"We don't mind batting or bowling first, we did show a glimpse of the potential in our last game, but every match is a learning curve, till the last ball is bowled, we will give our 100 per cent. Few changes - Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi is back in," LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs - Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary