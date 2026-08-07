Will Jacks grabs magnificent catch as MI London register brilliant win over London Spirit | Watch

London:

England batter Will Jacks has caught the eye of many after producing a piece of brilliance in The Hundred 2026. The 23rd game of the tournament saw London Spirit take on MI London at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 6th. The clash saw MI London win the game, but it was Will Jacks who managed to catch the headlines.

It is worth noting that Jacks quickly went viral for taking an exceptional catch at the boundary line in the first innings of the game. It is worth noting that Jacks took the catch and threw it up in the air as he crossed the boundary line. Furthermore, he made a brilliant dive to catch the ball at the end and dismiss London Spirit opener Lhuan Dre-Pretorius.

Spirit opened their innings with Jonny Bairstow scoring 13 runs in seven deliveries, with Dre-Pretorius putting in a good show, scoring 52 runs in 28 deliveries before he was sent packing thanks to a brilliant piece of fielding by Jacks.

MI London’s middle-order propelled the side to a brilliant win

It is worth noting that David Willey scoring 31 and James Coles adding 30* saw London Spirit post a total of 160 runs in the first innings of the game. As for MI London, Trent Boult and Nathan Sowter were the highest wicket-takers, with two wickets each to their name; Richard Gleeson took one wicket as well.

As for the run-chase, Will Jacks and Jame Vince scored 18 and 15 runs, respectively, as the two stars opened the innings. Furthermore, Nicholas Pooran added 39 runs in 25 deliveries, with Sam Curran scoring 33 runs to his name.

Additionally, Sikandar Raza put forth a good showing, scoring 32 runs in 16 deliveries as MI London chased down the target in 94 deliveries and won the game by four wickets, registering a brilliant win.

As for London Spirit, Jamie Overton was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Adam Milne, Matthew Fisher, and Mason Crane took one wicket each to their names as well, but it was not enough in the end.

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