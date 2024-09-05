'Will it be easy...?': Ishan Kishan shares first post from NCA after being ruled out of Duleep Trophy opener

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ishan Kishan's red-ball return was delayed after he was ruled out from the Duleep Trophy opening game due to injury

Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan's return to red-ball cricket got delayed as he was ruled out of the Duleep Trophy opener for Team D due to a groin injury. Kishan, who was supposed to play for Shreyas Iyer-led India D in Ananthpur against Team C in the Duleep Trophy opener, was long-awaited in red-ball cricket as he lost his central contract for not showing up for Ranji Trophy and other red-ball matches in domestic cricket.

"Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery," the BCCI release stated on the eve of the Duleep Trophy kick-off in Bengaluru and Ananthapur.

Kishan is currently at the NCA after sustaining the injury in the Buchi Babu tournament while playing for Jharkhand. After he was ruled out, Kishan shared a video from the NCA with a quote saying, "Will it be easy. No. Worth it? Absolutely." Kishan will be hoping to get fit soonest and return to the Duleep Trophy second round matches from September 12.

Sanju Samson replaced Kishan in the Team D squad, which boasts players such as Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, and Arshdeep Singh. However, it wasn't an auspicious start for India D on the first morning in Ananthapur, also called Perth of India, as the team was in tatters at 76/7 at lunch.

India C's pace bowling trio of Anshul Kamboj, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Himanshu Chauhan was all over India D on a track that was assisting the seamers. Skipper Shreyas Iyer went for just 9 while Axar Patel is holding the fort being unbeaten 20 as India C will aim to bowl the opposition out cheaply.