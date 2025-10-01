Will India Women follow men's team and avoid handshake with Pakistan players in World Cup 2025? The no-handshake saga in India vs Pakistan matches is likely to spill into the Women's World Cup as well. The arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other on Sunday (October 5) and it remains to be seen if Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will follow the men's team's policy of not shaking hands.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan locked horns three times in 15 days in the recently concluded Asia Cup, and more than the action on the field, the off-field made the headlines. It all started with the Indian team avoiding the handshake with Pakistan players on September 14 after the group stage clash. The same policy was followed in the next two matches as well, even as tempers flared among players as well with provocative gestures from Pakistan cricketers. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan's women's teams are also set to lock horns on Sunday (October 5) in Colombo, and the no handshake saga is likely to spill into the ongoing Women's World Cup as well.

According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport, the Pakistan team manager, Hina Munawar, has taken guidelines from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on what the players' stance should be for the group stage match against India. This makes it clear that the Pakistan team is expecting Harmanpreet Kaur and her team to avoid handshakes with them on Sunday.

However, it is understood that neither the PCB nor the BCCI has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding not shaking hands. Moreover, the ICC has set no protocols about handshakes and it has always been a tradition that teams have followed. It is also a way to appreciate your opposition for playing well on the day irrespective of the result.

Indian Women players asked about no handshake controversy

On expected lines, even the Indian women players were asked about the no handshake saga in the lead up to the World Cup. But India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the all-rounder Deepti Sharma dodged the question well, stating that they are only focussed on cricket at the moment.

"Well, we can only control one thing which is playing cricket on the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control, and I don’t even take those things into my mind. We don’t even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket," Kaur said.

"That match is far away, and when it happens, we will see what to do. We are not focusing on the Asia Cup at the moment," Deepti had said.

