Will India shake hands with Pakistan players in T20 World Cup 2026? Harmanpreet Kaur answers

Birmingham:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur declined to comment on whether players from India and Pakistan would exchange handshakes during their Women’s T20 World Cup match on Sunday in Edgbaston. She wants the focus firmly on cricket ahead of taking on the arch-rivals in their tournament opener on June 14.

Notably, Indian teams have consistently followed a no-handshake approach against Pakistan in recent meetings. The practice has been visible across multiple age groups and senior competitions, including the men’s Asia Cup, the Rising Stars Asia Cup, the Under-19 Asia Cup and the Under-19 World Cup. During the Women’s World Cup last year, Harmanpreet also did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.

When asked about the possibility of a handshake after Sunday’s contest, the India skipper offered a brief response, adding that the focus must only be on cricket.

“We are here for cricket and we (in the team) don’t talk about anything else,” said Harmanpreet in the press conference.

Meanwhile, the clash carries significance beyond the occasion itself. India enter the contest with a strong record against Pakistan in the format, holding a 13-3 advantage in overall Women’s T20I meetings. They also lead 6-2 in Women’s T20 World Cup encounters and are currently on a three-match winning run against their rivals.

There’s pressure but India aim to enjoy that

Despite that record, Harmanpreet acknowledged the unique atmosphere surrounding matches between the two teams and admitted that expectations inevitably create additional pressure. The India captain, however, stressed the importance of approaching the fixture with the right mindset rather than being overwhelmed by the occasion.

“I have experienced that pressure from the time I started watching cricket as a supporter, and now that I am playing, there is more pressure,” Harmanpreet said. “But we tell each other that it is always better to enjoy these games. And more than anything else, it is just another game,” she added.

India will also be looking to make a positive start to their latest World Cup campaign. Harmanpreet indicated that the squad views the opening fixture as an opportunity to build momentum and carry forward the confidence gained from last year’s Women’s ODI World Cup.

“That first game always sets the tone for you, and all of us are looking forward to the match. We want to go to the tournament with the same positive attitude ahead of the last ODI World Cup,” the veteran said.

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