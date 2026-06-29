Will Harmanpreet Kaur continue as India captain after group-stage exit in T20 World Cup 2026? Coach speaks up

New Delhi:

India head coach Amol Muzumdar put his weight behind captain Harmanpreet Kaur to continue in her role despite the second straight group stage exit in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India were knocked out from the global showpiece after suffering their second loss in Group A to Australia, which sent the Aussies and South Africa through to the semifinals.

India failed to defend a decent 170 at the iconic Lord's after Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner scripted a record Aussie win as their 100-run stand for the fourth wicket helped the six-time T20 champions register the biggest chase in Women's T20 World Cups.

Muzumdar backs Harmanpreet; leaves it for selectors

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Muzumdar backed his ODI World Cup-winning captain to continue leading the Women in Blue across the formats, but left it on the selectors, who make the final call. A journalist asked, "Do you expect Harmanpreet to remain as captain?" Answering the query, Muzumdar said, "it's up to the selectors to decide the captain. My short and sweet answer would be yes," Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference after India lost the game by six wickets.

'Harman still best captain to lead India': Anjum Chopra

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet received the backing from former India cricketer Anjum Chopra, who called her "still the best captain to lead India" despite the group-stage exit. "I still think she is the best captain to lead India. I don't think any other player is ready for captaincy at this point," Chopra said on JioStar.

"If we start talking about areas to work on, from captaincy to batting to bowling, it will be a long list of homework. The most important focus area should be the approach needed for the T20 format. We only see it in its full glory in the WPL.

"As soon as they come back to the Indian team, they go into their shell again. Go all out. If not 200, at least get to 180. Back yourself to go that distance. The top order didn't back itself enough. I feel Harmanpreet is your best captain at this point, but who are your best batters when it comes to that fearless approach? Finding answers to that should begin from the very next day," she added.

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