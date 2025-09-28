Will Hardik Pandya play today in Asia Cup final vs Pakistan? Here's an update With India set to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, let us have a look at whether or not star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who injured himself in the last game will play in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.

Dubai:

Team India is all set to take on Pakistan in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two teams will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28 for a shot at the title as they aim to put in their best performance.

It is worth noting that India has won their last two games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament, and they will aim to maintain the same run in the upcoming game as well.

With India looking to take on Pakistan in the final, many eyes would be set upon star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It is worth noting that after being dismissed on a score of two runs in the first innings in India’s recent clash against India, Pandya only managed to bowl one over in the second innings before he walked off the pitch due to injury.

What did Morne Morkel say about Hardik Pandya’s injury?

It is worth noting that Team India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, recently came forward and provided an injury update on Hardik Pandya. He revealed that the star all-rounder suffered from cramps and would be assessed the day after the Sri Lanka clash.

"Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, I know, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll take a call on that. But, both of them were just down with cramps during the game,” Morkel said in the post-match press conference.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Also Read: