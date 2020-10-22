'Will extend all support to make LPL annual property like IPL': Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa

Image Source : AP Sri Lanka national team players

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mr Namal Rajapaksa believes the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will help the country to establish its place on the global sporting scenario. Mentioning the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan government will extend all possible support to make the tournament an annual sports property.

“The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is a tournament that will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and has already attracted the attention of local and international sports spectators and the media. The government will extend all possible support to make LPL an annual sports property of Sri Lanka much on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India,” he wrote in his personal blog.

Rajapaksa further added that the LPL will also help in boosting the country's sports economy, along with helping young athletes to rise on the international arena.

Since its inception, the IPL has set benchmarks on its way to becoming the most decorated T20 league across the globe. Along with providing high-octane entertainment, the league has also unearthed many stars, taking the T20 extravaganza to a whole different level.

"Following the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the possibility of holding such a tournament in Sri Lanka was much talked about for many years but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But now, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been in discussions for weeks to make this tournament a reality as it is essential for the future of Sri Lankan cricket."

"The tournament will bring more international attention and recognition to our young athletes and such a highly competitive tournament will not only enhance entertainment but also make a significant contribution to the sports economy as well as the economy of the country. This tournament will be a strong foundation to strengthen the sports tourism industry which has been severely affected by the global epidemic of Corona," wrote Rajapaksa.

"As the Minister of Sports, I look forward to giving my full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) through my Ministry to make Lanka Premier League T20 tournament the premier annual tournament in the country,” he added.

IPG CEO Mr Anil Mohan also acknowledged Rajapaksa's 'overwhelming' support to the LPL.

“It is extremely heartwarming to see Mr Namal Rajapaksa, the Sports Minister of Sri Lanka, extend his overwhelming support to the Lanka Premier League. We at IPG are committed to creating a world-class league with LPL and with the support of the Sri Lankan Government and SLC, I am confident that we will be able to take LPL to newer heights," he said.

“The Government support is very important for a tournament of this stature to succeed, and on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket, I wish to thank the Honorable Minister for his continuous support towards the LPL," said SLC VP and LPL Tournament Director Mr Ravin Wickramaratne while expressing gratitude towards the government.

