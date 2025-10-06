'Will enjoy the conditions': AB de Villiers backs star India opener to do well in upcoming Australia tour Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers recently came forward and backed star India opener Abhishek Sharma to perform well in the upcoming T20I series against Australia down under, that will is scheduled to begin soon.

New Delhi:

After the conclusion of the ongoing test series against the West Indies, the Indian team will be touring Australia for a white-ball series. The two teams will take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with five T20I matches.

Ahead of the series, former South Africa cricketer, AB de Villiers took centre stage and backed star opener Abhishek Sharma to be at the peak of his powers in the T20I series against Australia. He opined that due to the bounce in Australia, Abhishek Sharma could make good use of the conditions.

"Obviously, Sky, I’ve watched him captain before. I like the way he approaches the game. Very good body language, obviously fantastic batter and a great thinker of the game. Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life, some are saying he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. Will be great to see what he can get over there in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce,” AB de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He likes freeing up his arms over the off-side, opening up the blade, covering the point to third man boundary, hitting sixes over there. He can also clear up or open up the leg side as well. All round player, fantastic batter to watch,” he added.

De Villiers also talked about India’s selection panel

Furthermore, De Villiers talked about how India is yielding the results of their selection panel’s excellent work. He opined that he could not spot a weakness in the side’s T20I squad.

"This is an all out fire powerhouse team. All the guys who have been performing in the IPL and have been playing good cricket leading up to this tour have made the side. I feel India are benefitting from a clever cricketing mind selection panel,” De Villiers said.

