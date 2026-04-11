Will Dewald Brevis finally take field for CSK in clash against DC at Chepauk?

New Delhi:

Dewald Brevis' absence has been felt in the Chennai Super Kings camp in the Indian Premier League 2026. Despite the franchise fielding some young players, they have lacked the finishing touches that the likes of Brevis can bring in. The South African star has been on the sidelines ever since the start of the tournament due to a side strain he suffered while training ahead of the start of IPL 2026.

With CSK set to host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the hosts will be hoping for Brevis to take the field as they are looking for their first win of the tournament. The five-time champions are the only team without a single point in IPL 2026. They suffered losses to the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home and to the Punjab Kings at home.

Will Brevis play for CSK against DC?

As per media reports, Brevis is likely to play for the Super Kings in their clash against the Capitals. He has reportedly recovered and would slot back in for the five-time champions. Even Brevis had recently hinted that he would be back in the team for the DC clash on April 11. Speaking during a recent event in Chennai, Brevis spoke about his return date. "See you guys on the 11th… every match, everywhere we play," Brevis said in the event.

Fleming remains non-committal on Brevis

Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming remained non-committal on Brevis. He hailed Brevis and his potential, but did not confirm whether he would be playing against DC or not. "For a young player, he brings experience, and he is incredibly talented," Fleming said in the pre-match press conference.

"To have worked out his game at such a young age is impressive. He obviously got opportunities early and then went through a phase where he was figuring out how he wanted to play. I am sure there was a lot of advice during that time, but he has now come out of that phase with real clarity about his approach. It is aggressive, highly skilled and increasingly consistent. We value his input very highly. He has been a big miss since the start of the season, so if he is fit for this game, he will be a welcome addition," he added.

Will Dhoni return?

While there is optimism on Brevis, Dhoni's return is highly unlikely as he is still a bit far away from full fitness. The CSK talisman has been recovering from the calf strain he picked up before the tournament.