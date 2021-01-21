Will be forever indebted to RCB and Virat Kohli for believing in me: Mohammed Siraj

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

After returning back to the country after finishing as India's highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 13 scalps, Mohammed Siraj thanked his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and skipper Virat Kohli for believing in him. Despite having a terrible season in 2018, the Bangalore outfit retained the pacer and showed trust in him.

"I haven't had my best in white-ball cricket yet. The pressure of white-ball cricket took a toll on me. But the more I played matches, the more experience I gained," he said.

"IPL 2018 was a bad season for me, but the entire RCB team and Virat bhai backed me. RCB retained me and Virat bhai told me 'you have the potential, just keep on doing things what you do best, don't think much'," he said.

Siraj also said that Jasprit Bumrah too backed him immensely in Australia. The Hyderabad pacer had a memorable outing in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane where he picked his maiden five-wicket haul. In three Tests, he ended up taking 13 wickets, especially when the Indian bowling unit was in a mess due to multiple injuries.

"Bumrah bhai supported me from the other end. He asked me not to try much and keep the ball in one area, don't think much."

Asked who is a better Test captain Kohli or Ajinkya Rahane, Siraj played it safe. The Indian team, led by stand-in skipper Rahane, breached Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- to register a historic win in the fourth Test and clinch the series 2-1.

"Both are good captains. Ajju (Rahane) bhai always trusted youngsters, gave confidence to us, which is needed for a youngster. I enjoyed both of theirs captaincy," he added.