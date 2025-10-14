Will Australia series be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last international tour? Rajeev Shukla answers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be making their international returns during the white-ball series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla responded to the talks of this being the duo's last international series.

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to make their international returns in the ODI series against Australia as India face the Aussies in a white-ball tour Down Under.

Kohli and Rohit, both of whom were seen in action in the Champions Trophy 2025 last, will be in action in the three-match ODI series, which kicks off on October 19 in Perth. The Men in Blue will also play five T20Is in Australia, but the two veterans have already retired from both the shortest and longest international formats.

Rohit was recently removed from India's ODI captaincy duties despite leading the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy 2025 win in the team's last outing in the format. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy job in ODIs after having been appointed the Test skipper too.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the Australia series could be the last one for the legendary duo of Rohit and Virat and with the ODI World Cup 2027 still two years away from now, they could bring curtains to their international careers soon.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla speaks on Virat and Rohit's future

Meanwhile, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, has answered the long-speculated question, stating that there 'is nothing like that'.

"This is very beneficial for us (Rohit and Virat being in the ODI squad). Because both of them are great batsmen, and in the presence of both of them, I think we will be successful in defeating Australia," Shukla said.

"And as far as this being their last series is concerned, it is nothing like that. We should never go into these things. It is up to the players when they will retire. To say this would be their last series is absolutely wrong," he added.

Shukla hails Indian Test team for 2-0 series win over West Indies

Meanwhile, the BCCI VP also praised the Indian team for sweeping the West Indies 2-0 with their victory in the second Test in Delhi. "I want to congratulate Team India on winning the West Indies Series under the leadership of Shubman Gill. This was very important before going to Australia because there is always strong competition in Australia. Their team is also very good. So, playing the West Indies before that is going to make a big difference. And definitely we will win in Australia. I have full hope for that," he said.