Wiaan Mulder to play at number three vs Australia in WTC final, captain Temba Bavuma explains reason South Africa to play Wiaan Mulder at number three in the upcoming World Test Championship finale against Australia at the iconic Lord's. Captain Temba Bavuma confirmed the development and explained the reason behind the move.

London:

South Africa have announced their playing XI for the much-anticipated World Test Championship finale against Australia at the iconic Lord’s, starting June 11. Interestingly, the Temba Bavuma-led side named Wiaan Mulder at number three, despite the 27-year-old having very little experience in that position. In the last week, the Proteas played a warm-up game against Zimbabwe and during which, Mulder was tested at number three, and the team management decided to go with the formula in the final.

Bavuma, in the pre-match press conference, confirmed the development, stating that the team management was impressed with his growth in the last couple of years. He mentioned of backing the cricketer and allowing him to continue playing a similar brand of cricket.

“Mulder is quite young in that position. But I think having played with Mulder, having seen him and the way he has grown in the last two years within the red-ball format. It's about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best,” Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference.

“He has an opportunity in a pressure situation, but I think he can take comfort from the fact that the guys are backing him. We just want him to play his game,” he added.

Bavuma explains Lungi Ngidi's return to XI

Apart from that, Lungi Ngidi has made his return to the playing XI. He has replaced Dane Patterson and explained the reason behind the move, Bavuma noted that Ngidi’s height and pace might help the team in the final.

“Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made. We see what Dane Paterson did for us to the end of last season. But it was more from a tactical point of view. Probably a little bit more pace from Lungi, guess he's a bit taller as well,” Bavuma said.

South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi