Wiaan Mulder reveals reason why he didn't break Brian Lara's record of 400 during ZIM vs SA 2nd Test Wiaan Mulder was going all guns blazing as he scored 103 runs in the first session on Day 2. He was all set to break Brian Lara's historic record of 400 runs as he was only 34 runs short; however, South Africa declared after Lunch.

South Africa's stand-in captain, Wiaan Mulder, let a golden opportunity slip off when he declared South Africa's innings despite being inches away from Brian Lara's legendary 400*. Mulder was going all guns blazing as he smashed 103 runs alone in the first session on Day 2 and was well set to break Lara's record.

He needed only 34 runs to break Lara's record when Lunch was called when the Proteas were 625/6. However, the visitors decided to declare during the break as it robbed Mulder of a golden chance to etch his name into the history books.

Mulder, who is standing in as skipper due to the injury-forced absence of Keshav Maharaj, opened up on the reason why he didn't break Lara's record. "First things first, I thought we got enough, we need to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real, he got 400 against England, for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special," Mulder said after the end of the second day.

He added that he will do the same if he gets another chance to break the feat. "I think if I get the chance again, I’ll probably do the same," the all-rounder added.

While Mulder did not break Lara's record, he achieved the milestone for the highest score by a batter in an away Test match. The previous record belonged to Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad, who has hit 337 during the Barbados Test against the West Indies in 1958.

Highest individual scores in away Tests:

367* - Wiaan Mulder (SA) vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2025

337 - Hanif Mohammad (PAK) vs WI, Barbados, 1958

336* - Wally Hammond (ENG) vs NZ, Auckland, 1933

334* - Mark Taylor (AUS) vs PAK, Peshawar, 1998

334 - Sir Don Bradman (AUS) vs ENG, Headingley, 1930

South Africa bowled Zimbabwe out for a mere 170 after declaring, with Prenelan Subrayen taking four wickets. The Proteas asked the Chevrons to follow on, and they have done better in the second stint till stumps on Day 3. Zimbabwe ended the day on 51/1 and trail by 405 more in their follow-on.