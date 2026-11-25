Centurion:

Wiaan Mulder stole the show with both bat and ball as South Africa dismantled Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs in the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. The all-rounder took one wicket in the first innings and scored 100 with the bat as South Africa posted 494/7. In the second innings, he went on to register career-best figures of 7/31 to finish the contest.

Mulder became the first fast bowler since Pakistan’s Imran Khan in 1983 to register a century and claim at least six wickets in the same Test. His seven-wicket effort also ranks as the second-best innings bowling performance at Centurion, behind Kyle Abbott's 7/29 against Pakistan in 2013.

Meanwhile, the foundation for South Africa’s victory was laid by their bowling attack. They bundled Bangladesh for just 91 runs in the first innings as Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets apiece, while Anrich Nortje claimed two. Mahfijul Islam finished as the top-scorer for South Africa, having amassed 23 runs.

South Africa responded strongly, taking a 403-run lead. Marques Ackerman led the batting effort with an impressive 150 from 138 deliveries, striking 23 boundaries and four sixes. Tony de Zorzi added 66, while Mulder contributed a patient 100 off 178 balls. Jansen provided further impetus towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 67. His 106-run partnership with Mulder for the seventh wicket ensured South Africa established a substantial lead before the declaration.

Bangladesh showed resistance but far from enough

Bangladesh showed greater resistance in their second attempt, with Mahfijul scoring 38 and Tanzid Hasan Tamim contributing 29. However, Mulder disrupted their progress by removing Mominul Haque and Tanzid in quick succession.

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 34, while Towhid Hridoy's aggressive 41 offered some resistance. Their 50-run partnership briefly kept Bangladesh competitive before Rabada dismissed Hridoy.

Mulder subsequently ran through the lower order, accounting for Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam, Shanto and Taskin Ahmed. Jansen completed the remaining dismissals as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184 in 49.4 overs.

The result extended South Africa’s winning run in Test cricket to four matches and strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings. It also continued their dominance over Bangladesh, having won 16 of their 18 Test meetings, with the other two ending in draws.

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