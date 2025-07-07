Wiaan Mulder creates history, becomes first batter to achieve special feat on captaincy debut South Africa's Wiaan Mulder is enjoying batting at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on his Test captaincy debut. After smashing an unbeaten 264 on the opening day, he plundered records on the second day, becoming the first ball to achieve a special feat on his first Test as captain.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder created history today at the Queens Sports Club, becoming the first-ever player to score a triple-century on captaincy debut in Tests. He came out to bat at number three in the 10th over of the innings after the visitors lost Tony de Zorzi early and plundered runs at will, smashing 38 fours and three sixes on his way to a record triple ton.

Overall, he has become the ninth captain in the longest format to breach the 300-run mark and the first since 2014. Brendon McCullum of New Zealand was the last captain to score a triple hundred in the whites and he did so against India in Wellington. Moreover, he is the first captain since 1998 to notch up a triple ton away from home in Tests.

List of captains to score a triple ton in Tests

Player (Country) Score Opposition Year RB Simpson (Australia) 311 England 1964 Graham Gooch (England) 333 India 1990 Mark Taylor (Australia) 334* Pakistan 1998 Brian Lara (West Indies) 400* England 2004 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 374 South Africa 2006 Younis Khan (Pakistan) 313 Sri Lanka 2009 Michael Clarke (Australia) 329* India 2012 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) 302 India 2014 Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) 301*(Still batting) Zimbabwe 2025

More to follow...