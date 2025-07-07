Wiaan Mulder creates history, becomes first batter to achieve special feat on captaincy debut

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder created history today at the Queens Sports Club, becoming the first-ever player to score a triple-century on captaincy debut in Tests. He came out to bat at number three in the 10th over of the innings after the visitors lost Tony de Zorzi early and plundered runs at will, smashing 38 fours and three sixes on his way to a record triple ton.
Overall, he has become the ninth captain in the longest format to breach the 300-run mark and the first since 2014. Brendon McCullum of New Zealand was the last captain to score a triple hundred in the whites and he did so against India in Wellington. Moreover, he is the first captain since 1998 to notch up a triple ton away from home in Tests.
List of captains to score a triple ton in Tests
|Player (Country)
|Score
|Opposition
|Year
|RB Simpson (Australia)
|311
|England
|1964
|Graham Gooch (England)
|333
|India
|1990
|Mark Taylor (Australia)
|334*
|Pakistan
|1998
|Brian Lara (West Indies)
|400*
|England
|2004
|Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
|374
|South Africa
|2006
|Younis Khan (Pakistan)
|313
|Sri Lanka
|2009
|Michael Clarke (Australia)
|329*
|India
|2012
|Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)
|302
|India
|2014
|Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)
|301*(Still batting)
|Zimbabwe
|2025
More to follow...