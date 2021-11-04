WI vs SL Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch WI vs SL Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Defending champions West Indies will be desperate to address their batting woes and keep their slim semi-final hopes alive when they take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. After two back-to-back defeats, West Indies managed to revive their campaign with a scrappy three-run win over Bangladesh. The two-time champions’ chances of reaching the semi-finals look very slim but they aren’t out of the race just yet. They not only need to win their last two fixtures to stay in the mix for the semis but also require dominant victories to improve their net run rate, which is the worst in the group.

The WI vs SL (West Indies vs Sri Lanka) will be the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At what time does West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on November 4 (Thursday).

How do I watch live streaming of West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

(With inputs from PTI)